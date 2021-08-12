 Skip to main content

Recap: BioLife Solutions Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 5:30pm   Comments
Shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) moved higher by 4.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% over the past year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.07).

Revenue of $31,204,000 up by 214.56% year over year, which beat the estimate of $27,550,000.

Looking Ahead

BioLife Solutions hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $108,000,000 and $117,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w4ueyrtd

Technicals

52-week high: $50.45

Company's 52-week low was at $18.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 61.60%

Company Overview

BioLife Solutions Inc is active in the healthcare segment. The company is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud, hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers. The company's product offerings include hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs.

 

