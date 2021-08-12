Recap: VistaGen Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) fell 1.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 42.86% over the past year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $354,100 rose by 0.00% year over year, which missed the estimate of $380,000.

Outlook

VistaGen Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $3.55

52-week low: $0.56

Price action over last quarter: down 15.24%

Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology firm. The company is in its clinical stage and engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for patients with diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. Its lead product candidate, AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of a major depressive disorder in patients with an inadequate response to standard antidepressants. The PH94B is a novel neuroactive nasal spray with therapeutic potential in a wide range of indications involving anxiety or phobia; PH10 is an odorless, fast-acting synthetic neurosteroid for neuropsychiatric indications involving depression.