Recap: Usio Q2 Earnings

Shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) moved higher by 7.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 110.00% year over year to $0.01, which beat the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $15,233,000 up by 118.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $13,140,000.

Looking Ahead

Usio hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Usio hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $8.19

52-week low: $1.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 6.28%

Company Profile

Usio Inc is a United States-based company serves technology companies with merchant processing and card issuing solutions. It offers a range of customized services to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, and card issuers. The primary business of the company is processing electronic payments for other companies including all types of Automated Clearing House (ACH) processing, credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing. The company provides these solutions through Usio Pay, Usio Card, and Usio Donate.