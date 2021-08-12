Recap: Applied DNA Sciences Q3 Earnings

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) fell 7.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 36.11% year over year to ($0.46), which missed the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $1,700,000 rose by 293.96% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,130,000.

Looking Ahead

Applied DNA Sciences hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=Bin1qa3n

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $13.64

52-week low: $4.95

Price action over last quarter: down 1.78%

Company Overview

Applied DNA Sciences Inc is a provider of DNA-based supply chain, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology. The company provides its products and services under the brand of SigNature DNA, SigNature T DNA, fiberTyping, DNAnet, digitalDNA, SigNify and Beacon. It serves clients in various industries including government/military, security and asset marking, industrial parts, pharmaceuticals, textiles and apparel, and printing and packaging. The company has operational footprints across the United States, Europe, Asia, and others.