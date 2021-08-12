Recap: IZEA Worldwide Q2 Earnings

Shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) decreased 2.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% year over year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $6,539,000 up by 108.58% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://izea.com/investor-relations/

Technicals

52-week high: $7.45

52-week low: $0.66

Price action over last quarter: down 3.07%

Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide Inc is an online marketplace connecting marketers with the content creator that produce and distribute text, videos and photos for marketers, blogs and social media channels. The marketers include brands, agencies, and publishers that use the company's technology for the engagement of online influencers for influencer marketing campaigns or the creation of stand-alone content for distribution through their owned channels. The company provides its services to various industries including consumer products, retail/eTail, technology and travel in the United States, Canada, India, the United Kingdom and various other countries. It operates through two segments namely, Managed Services and SaaS Services.