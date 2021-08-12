 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Drops 50 Points; IEC Electronics Shares Spike Higher

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 2:46pm   Comments
Share:
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Drops 50 Points; IEC Electronics Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.14% to 35,435.25 while the NASDAQ rose 0.29% to 14,808.42. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.19% to 4,456.37.

The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,055,270 cases with around 618,130 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,036,510 cases and 429,170 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,212,640 COVID-19 cases with 564,770 deaths. In total, there were at least 204,139,810 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,315,870 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares rose 0.7% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA), up 14% and Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) up 5%.

In trading on Thursday, energy fell 1.2%.

Top Headline

The Producer Price Index rose 1% for July, following a 1% increase in the previous month. Analysts, however, were expecting for a 0.6% increase in prices.

 

Equities Trading UP

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) shares shot up 47% to $15.29 after the company reported a merger deal with Creation Technologies for $15.35 per share in cash. The company also released Q3 results.

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) got a boost, shooting 46% to $25.23 after Desktop Metal announced it will acquire ExOne. The ExOne also reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) shares were also up, gaining 69% to $2.14 after the company announced it is expanding its blockchain business to engage in cryptocurrency mining.

Check out these big movers of the day

Equities Trading DOWN

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MDVL) shares tumbled 51% to $3.65 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) were down 47% to $11.50 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) was down, falling 40% to $4.8850 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q2 loss. Evercore ISI Group and Credit Suisse downgraded the stock.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $69.22, while gold traded down 0.1% to $1,753.00.

Silver traded down 1.5% Thursday to $23.145 while copper fell 0.3% to $4.3545.

Euro zone

European shares closed mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.11%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.04% and the German DAX 30 gained 0.70%. Meanwhile, the London’s FTSE 100 fell 0.37%, French CAC 40 rose 0.36% and Italy’s FTSE MIB gained 0.38%.

Britain's gross domestic product increased 22.2% year-over-year in the second quarter, while industrial production dropped 0.7% in June. Imports to the UK rose 3.2% to a six-month high of GBP 51.26 billion, while exports declined 1.5% to GBP 48.74 billion in June.

Eurozone industrial production dropped 0.3% in June following a revised 1.1% drop in May. Italy's trade surplus shrank to EUR 5.681 billion in June from EUR 6.228 billion in the year-ago month.

Economics

US initial jobless claims declined to 375,000 in the week ending August 7th.

The Producer Price Index rose 1% for July, following a 1% increase in the previous month. Analysts, however, were expecting for a 0.6% increase in prices.

US natural-gas supplies climbed 49 billion cubic feet last week, the Energy Information Administration said.

Check out the full economic calendar here

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOCO + FULC)

10 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: ExOne Rises Following Acquisition News; LifeStance Health Shares Plummet
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Down; US Producer Prices Rise 1% In July
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 12, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Xeris Gets OK For Initiating Hyperthyroidism Study, Merck-Eisai Snag FDA Approval For Drug Combo, Decision Day For Jazz Pharma
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News Penny Stocks Eurozone Commodities Small Cap Global Intraday Update

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com