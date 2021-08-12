 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Advent Technologies Shares Slip On Missing Q2 Estimates
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 4:03pm   Comments
Share:
Advent Technologies Shares Slip On Missing Q2 Estimates
  • Advent Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ADNreported second-quarter revenue of $1 million, an increase of 400% year-over-year, missed the consensus of $2.25 million.
  • Revenues increase reflects increased customer demand and the acquisition of UltraCell.
  • The gross profit stood at $0.33 million, with a gross margin of 33%.
  • Loss per share of $(0.07) missed the consensus of $(0.04).
  • The operating loss widened to $(6.79) million from $(0.41) million a year ago.
  • Advent's cash used in operating activities year-to-date was $16.23 million, compared to $0.69 million a year ago.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss increased to $(6.8) million, compared to $(0.4) million in 2Q20.
  • The company's cash reserves were $116.11 million on June 30, 2021.
  • "Our sales of MEAs and redox flow battery components remain strong, and we expect to see both revenues and bookings increase as we move through the remainder of 2021. In addition, the pending acquisition of the fuel cell systems businesses, Serenergy and FES, from Fischer Group will help us execute on our business plan," commented Dr. Vasilis Gregoriou, Chairman and CEO.
  • Price Action: ADN shares closed lower by 5.54% at $7.85 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADN)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com