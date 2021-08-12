 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Digital Brands Stock Plunges After Gloomy Q3 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 2:05pm   Comments
Share:
Digital Brands Stock Plunges After Gloomy Q3 Outlook
  • Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ: DBGIreported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 50.6% year-on-year, to $1 million.
  • Gross profit was $0.39 million with a profit margin of 39.3%.
  • Operating expenses increased 590% Y/Y to $11.2 million. The operating loss expanded to $(10.8) million.
  • The company held $4.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Loss per share was $(1.97). Net loss widened to $(10.7) million.
  • "We are experiencing improving results as we move past our IPO date in May as we are able to use the IPO cash proceeds to order inventory, spend on marketing and invest into our brands," said CFO Reid Yeoman.
  • Outlook: Digital Brands expects Q3 operating results to experience similar, although less adverse impacts by the factors which impacted Q1 and Q2 operating results.
  • Price Action: DBGI shares traded lower by 23.3% at $3.68 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DBGI)

54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
22 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Friday
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls 1%; Digital Brands Shares Jump
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Guidance Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com