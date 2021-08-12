 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Is Opendoor's Stock Rally Headed Next?
Tyler Bundy , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 12, 2021 1:05pm   Comments
Share:
Where Is Opendoor's Stock Rally Headed Next?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

The company reported a loss of 24 cents per share, beating the estimate calling for a loss of 34 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $1.19 billion, beating the estimate calling for $1.06 billion.

Opendoor Technologies was up 17% at $17.08 at last check.

See Also: Why Opendoor Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Opendoor Technologies Daily Chart Analysis

  • The stock looked to have broken out of what technical traders call an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The stock trades above both the 50-day moving average (green), and the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is likely facing a period of bullish sentiment.
  • Each of these moving averages may hold as a potential area of support in the future.
  • The $15.50 price level was holding as resistance for a time before the stock broke out. Now this level may hold as support in the future.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been shooting higher and now sits at 80. This means there was a large number of buyers that recently entered into the stock.

opendaily8-12-21.png

What’s Next For Opendoor Technologies?

Bullish traders are looking to see the stock continue to trade above the higher low trendline. They would then like to see the stock breakout above resistance and consolidate.

Bearish traders would like to see the stock fall below the higher low trendline and be able to hold below it. This could let the stock see a further bearish push.

Photo: courtesy of Opendoor. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OPEN)

54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Why Opendoor Shares Are Trading Higher Today
30 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Opendoor Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Why Opendoor Shares Are Surging 23% After Hours
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings Long Ideas News Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com