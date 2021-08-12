 Skip to main content

How Was Opera's Q2 Earnings Report?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 5:13pm   Comments
  • Opera Ltd (NASDAQ: OPRAreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 86.7% year-on-year to $60.16 million, beating the analyst consensus of $54.84 million.
  • Search revenue increased by 69% Y/Y to $29.8 million, driven by PC and mobile browser monetization growth.
  • Advertising revenue rose 128% Y/Y to $28.9 million from monetization growth within Opera News and mobile browsers.
  • Technology licensing and other revenue was $1.4 million due to the phasing out low-margin professional services for an investee.
  • Opera reached 78 million average monthly PC users, up 4% Y/Y.
  • The Opera GX browser user base now has 10 million users on desktop and already exceeds one million on mobile.
  • It announced over 1 billion cumulative downloads on the Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Play Store.
  • Opera News revenue grew 442% Y/Y. Operating expenses surged 77% Y/Y due to higher marketing and personnel expenses.
  • It reported an adjusted EBITDA margin loss of (1.7)%.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.42 beat the analyst consensus of $0.03.
  • Opera held $201.3 million in cash and equivalents and generated $6.3 million in operating cash flow.
  • Opera is well underway to seize both content and news and gaming opportunities and expand to higher monetizing regions.
  • Outlook: Opera expects Q3 revenue of $63 million - $65 million, above the analyst consensus of $61.66 million.
  • It sees FY21 revenue of $242 million - $247 million above the analyst consensus of $237.2 million.
  • Price Action: OPRA shares closed lower by 0.52% at $9.50 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Small Cap Tech

