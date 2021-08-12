What's Up With NIO's Stock Today?

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) shares are trading lower despite better-than-expected Q2 results and year-over-year increase in deliveries. Chinese stocks are lower amid COVID-19 fears and continued regulatory concerns.

NIO reported quarterly losses of $(0.03) per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $(0.11) and sales of $1.31 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.28 billion.

NIO issued third-quarter sales guidance in the range of $1.38 billion and $1.492 billion and expects third-quarter deliveries of 23,000-25,000.

NIO Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric vehicles in China.

NIO's stock was trading about 3.2% lower at $42.57 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $66.99 and a 52-week low of $12.54.