 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

eMagin Shares Slipped 4% On Double-Digit Q2 Revenue Decline
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 4:17pm   Comments
Share:
eMagin Shares Slipped 4% On Double-Digit Q2 Revenue Decline
  • eMagin Corp (NYSE: EMANreported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $6.28 million, missing the analyst consensus of $7.7 million.
  • Segments: Product revenue reduced 8.3% Y/Y to $5.74 million due to a decrease in display revenue from unexpected downtime experienced with manufacturing equipment, which delayed specific display shipments into the Q3.
  • Contract revenue declined 62.7% Y/Y to $0.54 million, reflecting the timing of phases and milestones associated with the contract of a tier-one consumer company.
  • The gross margin contracted 1,700 bps to 9% from decreased shipments of displays, lower manufacturing volumes, and decreases in period costs capitalized into inventory due to equipment issues.
  • The operating loss rose 117.8% Y/Y to $(2.91) million, reflecting the decreased gross profit and higher R&D investments in the current year.
  • The adjusted EBITDA loss rose 145.2% Y/Y to $(1.98) million. EPS of $0.00 beat the analyst consensus loss of $(0.03).
  • eMagin held $10.6 million in cash and equivalents.
  • The Y/Y decrease in total revenue reflected the impact of production issues and unexpected manufacturing tool downtime in the quarter.
  • Price Action: EMAN shares closed lower by 4.15% at $2.54 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EMAN)

21 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Penny Stocks Short Ideas Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com