 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wheels Up Experience Q2 Revenue Surges 113%, Loss Widens As Expense Doubles
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 11:44am   Comments
Share:
Wheels Up Experience Q2 Revenue Surges 113%, Loss Widens As Expense Doubles
  • In the first reported results after being listed, Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE: UP) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue grew 113% year-over-year to $285.6 million.
  • The company's Active Members grew 47% Y/Y to 10,515 as of June 30, 2021. Active users increased by 27% Y/Y to 11,281 in Q2; Live Flight Legs increased by 146% Y/Y to 18,234, and Revenue per Live Flight Leg increased by 3% Y/Y to $11,663.
  • Gross profit for the quarter was $16.91 million, and the margin was 5.9%.
  • Total costs and expenses doubled to $310.4 million.
  • Net loss increased to $(28.95) million from $(27.37) million a year ago.
  • Loss from operations stood at $(24.79) million versus $(21.31) million same quarter last year.
  • Wheels Up cash used in operating activities amounted to $118.91 million year-to-date.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss reduced to $(8.48) million from $(16.03) million a year ago due to operating leverage of the business.
  • Price Action: UP shares are trading lower by 3.67% at $8.40 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UP)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2021
This Week's Earnings Repertoire
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Wheels Up Experience
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Analyzing Wheels Up Experience's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com