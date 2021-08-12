 Skip to main content

Recap: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 9:01am   Comments
Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) decreased 1.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 71.15% year over year to ($0.15), which missed the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $136,558 decreased by 52.31% year over year, which missed the estimate of $870,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $9.78

52-week low: $0.91

Price action over last quarter: down 21.56%

Company Description

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocannabinoid or immune system. The company's lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus.

 

