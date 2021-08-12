Recap: Aemetis Q2 Earnings

Shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) moved higher by 3.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 480.00% year over year to ($0.38), which beat the estimate of ($0.46).

Revenue of $54,884,000 higher by 14.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $53,770,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Aemetis hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 02:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2211/42353

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $27.44

Company's 52-week low was at $1.64

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.21%

Company Description

Aemetis Inc is an international renewable fuel and biochemicals company focused on the production of renewable fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced biorefineries. It owns and operates an approximately 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility located in Keyes, California. In addition to low carbon renewable fuel ethanol, the Keyes Plant produces Wet Distillers Grains, Distillers Corn Oil, and Condensed Distillers Solubles, all of which are sold to local dairies and feedlots as animal feed. It operates in the reportable geographic segments of North America and India.