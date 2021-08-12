Arrival Q2 Loss Widens On Higher Expenses
- Arrival SA (NASDAQ: ARVL) reported a second-quarter FY21 net loss that widened to €(38.6) million.
- The operating loss increased Y/Y to €(41.6) million.
- The company held €445 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was €(35) million, versus €(12) million last year. EBITDA loss widened to €(29) million.
- Administrative expenses were €35 million, and not capitalised R&D expenses were €6 million.
- "We are delighted to have announced our current non-binding Orders and LOIs total 59k vehicles with the most recent addition in India for our Bus platform," said CEO Denis Sverdlov.
- Price Action: ARVL shares are trading lower by 0.78% at $12.70 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
