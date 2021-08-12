Recap: PGT Innovations Q2 Earnings

Shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 14.29% year over year to $0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $285,500,000 higher by 40.79% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $284,170,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,100,000,000 and $1,200,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/pgti/mediaframe/45734/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $28.11

52-week low: $16.09

Price action over last quarter: down 7.37%

Company Profile

PGT Innovations Inc is a leading manufacturer of impact-resistant aluminum and vinyl-framed windows and doors and offers a broad range of fully customizable window and door products. The company distributes products through multiple channels, including window distributors, building supply distributors, window replacement dealers, and enclosure contractors. The products are sold through authorized dealers and distributor networks in the states of the Caribbean, Florida, Canada, and in South and Central America but the majority of its revenue is generated from Florida.