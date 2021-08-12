Inspired Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) moved higher by 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 77.98% year over year to ($1.94), which missed the estimate of ($0.78).

Revenue of $41,500,000 higher by 166.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $31,150,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Inspired Entertainment hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1975/42316

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.12

Company's 52-week low was at $2.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 35.71%

Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment Inc is a gaming technology company based in the United States. Its core business involves the development of Virtual Sports and Server-Based Gaming systems with associated terminals and digital content to regulated betting, gaming, and lottery operators around the world. It operates through four segments namely Gaming; Virtual Sports; Interactive and Leisure. The company generates maximum revenue from Gaming segment. Its Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals provided to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the UK.