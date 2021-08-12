Recap: Radcom Q2 Earnings

Shares of Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) moved higher by 0.1% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 200.00% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $9,756,000 up by 6.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,700,000.

Guidance

Radcom hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Radcom hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://radcom.com/investor-relations/

Technicals

52-week high: $12.65

Company's 52-week low was at $7.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.71%

Company Overview

Radcom Ltd Ltd is engaged in providing network intelligence, 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. The company has a network intelligence solution for 5G namely Radcom ACE. Its products consist of Radcom Network Visibility, Radcom Service Assurance, and Radcom Network Insights. It has offices in Israel, the United States, Brazil, and India.