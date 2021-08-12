 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Radcom Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 7:58am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) moved higher by 0.1% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 200.00% over the past year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $9,756,000 up by 6.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $9,700,000.

Guidance

Radcom hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Radcom hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://radcom.com/investor-relations/

Technicals

52-week high: $12.65

Company's 52-week low was at $7.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.71%

Company Overview

Radcom Ltd Ltd is engaged in providing network intelligence, 5G ready cloud-native, network intelligence solutions for telecom operators transitioning to 5G. The company has a network intelligence solution for 5G namely Radcom ACE. Its products consist of Radcom Network Visibility, Radcom Service Assurance, and Radcom Network Insights. It has offices in Israel, the United States, Brazil, and India.

 

Related Articles (RDCM)

Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com