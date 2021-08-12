Baidu: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) decreased 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 14.90% year over year to $2.39, which beat the estimate of $2.07.
Revenue of $4,855,000,000 up by 31.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,780,000,000.
Outlook
Q3 revenue expected between $4,700,000,000 and $5,200,000,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 12, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $354.82
Company's 52-week low was at $115.59
Price action over last quarter: down 14.36%
Company Profile
Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China with a 75% share of the search engine market in March 2021 as per Statcounter. The firm generated 68% of revenue from online marketing services and the rest from other segments in 2020. Baidu is a technology-driven company and has been investing in AI technology, such as autonomously driven cars.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News