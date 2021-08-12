 Skip to main content

Baidu: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) decreased 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 14.90% year over year to $2.39, which beat the estimate of $2.07.

Revenue of $4,855,000,000 up by 31.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,780,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 revenue expected between $4,700,000,000 and $5,200,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $354.82

Company's 52-week low was at $115.59

Price action over last quarter: down 14.36%

Company Profile

Baidu is the largest Internet search engine in China with a 75% share of the search engine market in March 2021 as per Statcounter. The firm generated 68% of revenue from online marketing services and the rest from other segments in 2020. Baidu is a technology-driven company and has been investing in AI technology, such as autonomously driven cars.

 

