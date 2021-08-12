iQIYI: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) rose 3.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3.57% year over year to ($0.27), which beat the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $1,200,000,000 higher by 20.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,140,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 revenue expected to be between $1,180,000,000 and $1,250,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 07:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://apac.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Price Action

52-week high: $28.97

Company's 52-week low was at $10.12

Price action over last quarter: down 21.15%

Company Overview

iQIYI Inc is an online entertainment service provider in China. It is primarily engaged in providing a variety of services encompassing internet video, live broadcasting, online games, online literature, animations, e-commerce and social media platform. The company produces original video content and distributes appealing professionally-produced content, partner-generated content, and user-generated content. It also offers a diverse collection of internet video content that appeals to users from broad demographics. The company's revenue is generated from membership services and online advertising services. The company earns the majority of its revenue from China.