 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Canadian Solar Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) fell 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 47.06% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of ($0.30).

Revenue of $1,430,000,000 rose by 105.51% year over year, which were in line with the estimate of $1,430,000,000.

Outlook

Q3 revenue expected to be between $1,200,000,000 and $1,400,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w8xrhw2w

Technicals

52-week high: $67.39

52-week low: $23.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.45%

Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc is a Canadian solar power company. It is an integrated provider of solar power products, services, and system solutions. The company engages in designing, developing and manufacturing solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules and other solar power products. It operates through two business segments MSS segment and Energy segment. The MSS segment involves the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of solar power products, including standard solar modules and specialty solar products. Its Energy segment consists of solar power project development and sale and EPC and development services. Most of the revenue is earned from the MSS segment. Geographically, it derives the majority of revenue from the United States.

 

Related Articles (CSIQ)

Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For Canadian Solar
Analyzing Canadian Solar's Unusual Options Activity
Canadian Solar Scoops First Energy Storage Project In Colombia Of 45 MWh
Canadian Solar Bags 86 MWp In Japan Solar Auction
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Understanding Canadian Solar's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News Guidance

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com