Veru: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) rose 13.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 40.00% over the past year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.06).
Revenue of $17,656,000 rose by 71.05% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $14,100,000.
Looking Ahead
Veru hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 12, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://verupharma.com/investors/
Technicals
52-week high: $24.57
52-week low: $2.30
Price action over last quarter: Up 8.69%
Company Description
Veru Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on urology and oncology. It develops prescription products for benign prostatic hyperplasia hot flashes associated with cancer treatment, male infertility, and novel chemotherapies for a variety of cancers. The company currently operates in two reporting segments: Sexual health business and Research & development. Some of its products include Zuclomiphene, Veru-111, Veru-100, FC2, and Roman Swipes. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.
