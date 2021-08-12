Veru: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) rose 13.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 40.00% over the past year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.06).

Revenue of $17,656,000 rose by 71.05% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $14,100,000.

Looking Ahead

Veru hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 12, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://verupharma.com/investors/

Technicals

52-week high: $24.57

52-week low: $2.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.69%

Company Description

Veru Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on urology and oncology. It develops prescription products for benign prostatic hyperplasia hot flashes associated with cancer treatment, male infertility, and novel chemotherapies for a variety of cancers. The company currently operates in two reporting segments: Sexual health business and Research & development. Some of its products include Zuclomiphene, Veru-111, Veru-100, FC2, and Roman Swipes. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.