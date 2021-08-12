Vroom Q2 Revenue Tops Consensus, Provides Mixed Outlook
- Vroom Inc (NASDAQ: VRM) reported second-quarter FY21 sales growth of 201% year-on-year, to $761.89 million, beating the analyst consensus of $637.99 million.
- Ecommerce revenue jumped 230% Y/Y $579.7 million, and Ecommerce Unit Sales rose 172% Y/Y to 18,268.
- Revenue from Wholesale rose 151.6%, and Texas Direct Auto (TDA) increased 92.9%.
- The gross profit rose 729.9% Y/Y to $63.1 million with an 8.3% gross profit.
- The operating loss widened to $(63.8) million. Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(60.7) million.
- The company held $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Adjusted loss per share of $(0.48) met the analyst consensus.
- Outlook: Vroom sees Q3 FY21 sales of $858 million - $891 million, versus the consensus of $690.58 million.
- The company expects Q3 loss per share of $(0.78) - $(0.73), versus the consensus of $(0.47).
- For FY21, Vroom continues to expect triple-digit year-over-year growth in ecommerce unit sales and more than 200% year-over-year growth in aggregate gross profit.
- Price Action: VRM shares closed lower by 1.40% at $37.96 on Wednesday.
