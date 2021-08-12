 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2021
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 4:14am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• ITeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ:ZEAL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX:INFU) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $14.10 million.

• AZEK Co (NYSE:AZEK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $291.53 million.

• CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.74 per share on revenue of $750.00 thousand.

• ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.87 billion.

• Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $227.21 million.

• Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $23.22 million.

• Galiano Gold (AMEX:GAU) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $54.84 million.

• Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $290.29 million.

• New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $16.19 million.

• GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $174.68 million.

• Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $353.23 million.

• 1847 Goedeker (AMEX:GOED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $122.90 million.

• Pioneer Muni High Inc (NYSE:MAV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $30.27 million.

• GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $111.69 million.

• Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $25.70 million.

• First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $163.48 million.

• Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $31.15 million.

• Inuvo (AMEX:INUV) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $12.13 million.

• HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $5.13 million.

• Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.34 million.

• GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $30.65 million.

• Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $9.70 million.

• Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ:NEPT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• eMagin (AMEX:EMAN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $7.70 million.

• Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $26.60 million.

• National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $482.51 million.

• Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $8.86 million.

• NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $121.70 million.

• Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $29.88 million.

• VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $6.21 million.

• Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.24 million.

• Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $30.00 thousand.

• Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $53.47 million.

• Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $53.05 million.

• Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $53.77 million.

• Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $426.80 million.

• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $690.22 million.

• The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $803.17 million.

• Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) is likely to report quarterly loss at $5.14 per share on revenue of $51.40 million.

• Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion.

• iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion.

• Azul (NYSE:AZUL) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.50 per share on revenue of $338.01 million.

• Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $6.78 billion.

• PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $284.17 million.

• Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

• CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $116.02 million.

• BK Technologies (AMEX:BKTI) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• American Shared Hospital (AMEX:AMS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Blonder Tongue (AMEX:BDR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• P & F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• First Advantage (NASDAQ:FA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Marketwise (NASDAQ:MKTW) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alight (NYSE:ALIT) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Better Choice Co (AMEX:BTTR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSE:CWEB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Magal Security Sys (NASDAQ:MAGS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Organon (NYSE:OGN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Aegon (NYSE:AEG) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $44.41 million.

• NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:NBY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $480.00 thousand.

• Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $210.00 thousand.

• Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $444.50.

• Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Companhia De Saneamento (NYSE:SBS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Unique Fabricating (AMEX:UFAB) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $3.79 million.

• Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Midwest Holding (NASDAQ:MDWT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $10.38 million.

• Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $790.00 thousand.

• KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $12.10 million.

• Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $131.94 million.

• AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $87.32 million.

• ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $722.92 million.

• SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $25.18 million.

• Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.35 per share on revenue of $180.17 million.

• Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.84 per share on revenue of $4.15 million.

• Standex International (NYSE:SXI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.31 per share on revenue of $173.58 million.

• Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $158.68 million.

• Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $54.05 million.

• Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $21.97 million.

• Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $4.30 million.

• Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $6.87 million.

• Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.

• Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Global X Super Dividend ETF (NYSE:DIV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.18 million.

• PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $170.00 thousand.

• PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $430.33 million.

• Intl General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $83.00 million.

• ThermoGenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:THMO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.98 million.

• Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $8.00 million.

• Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.25 million.

• LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $332.27 million.

• Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.52 million.

• Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.80 per share on revenue of $20.45 million.

• SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $8.29 million.

• Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $180.00 thousand.

• IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $6.00 million.

• Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $116.20 million.

• Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $20.77 million.

• Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $550.00 thousand.

• Globant (NYSE:GLOB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $284.80 million.

• Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $13.40 million.

• Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.61 million.

• Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $259.05 million.

• SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $90.00 thousand.

• OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $20.00 thousand.

• ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $50.00 thousand.

• Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Apollo Tactical Income (NYSE:AIF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $174.52 million.

• Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $300.83 million.

• Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

• Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $276.00 million.

• Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $60.00 thousand.

• HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.77 per share on revenue of $2.13 million.

• Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $150.00 thousand.

• Reed's (NASDAQ:REED) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $12.20 million.

• Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $580.00 thousand.

• Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $40.00 thousand.

• PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $3.19 million.

• One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $36.91 million.

• LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $28.03 million.

• Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $11.45 million.

• Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $11.61 million.

• BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $27.55 million.

• Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.13 million.

• Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.14 million.

• Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $83.48 million.

• voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.79 per share on revenue of $4.84 million.

• Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $8.31 million.

• Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $119.68 million.

• Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $173.33 million.

• Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $40.26 million.

• CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $246.50 million.

• Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $158.64 million.

• Fiesta Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:FRGI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $156.49 million.

• Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• BRF (NYSE:BRFS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $2.08 billion.

• DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $852.85 million.

• Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $16.80 billion.

• Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• iPath Series B Carbon Exchange-Traded Notes (NYSE:GRN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Riley Exploration Permian (AMEX:REPX) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ:LVOX) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

 

