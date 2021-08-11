Opendoor Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) moved higher by 17.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 63.64% year over year to ($0.24), which beat the estimate of ($0.34).
Revenue of $1,185,000,000 higher by 60.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,060,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Opendoor Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Opendoor Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Aug 11, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/azcavj3e
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $39.24
52-week low: $13.44
Price action over last quarter: Up 14.76%
Company Description
Opendoor Technologies Inc is a digital platform for residential real estate. This platform enables customers to buy and sell houses online. It generates revenue through home sales, along with other revenue from real estate services.
