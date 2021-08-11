Opendoor Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) moved higher by 17.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 63.64% year over year to ($0.24), which beat the estimate of ($0.34).

Revenue of $1,185,000,000 higher by 60.17% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,060,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Opendoor Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Opendoor Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/azcavj3e

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $39.24

52-week low: $13.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.76%

Company Description

Opendoor Technologies Inc is a digital platform for residential real estate. This platform enables customers to buy and sell houses online. It generates revenue through home sales, along with other revenue from real estate services.