Capstone Green Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) decreased 0.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 111.76% over the past year to ($0.36), which missed the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $16,082,000 rose by 13.31% year over year, which missed the estimate of $18,090,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 04:45 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2106/42282

Price Action

52-week high: $8.68

52-week low: $4.30

Price action over last quarter: down 32.18%

Company Overview

Capstone Green Energy Corp is the producer of low-emission microturbine systems.The company develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications. Capstone Turbine's products include onboard generation for hybrid electric vehicles; conversion of oil field and biomass waste gases into electricity; combined heat, power, and chilling solutions; capacity addition; and standby power.