Recap: Alpha & Omega Q4 Earnings

Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) moved higher by 5.3% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 227.59% over the past year to $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $177,309,000 higher by 44.87% year over year, which beat the estimate of $170,300,000.

Guidance

Alpha & Omega hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q1 revenue expected between $177,000,000 and $183,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.aosmd.com%2F&eventid=3190824&sessionid=1&key=45F7B2C79B69AFC519B752C86C834380®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $43.00

Company's 52-week low was at $11.13

Price action over last quarter: down 2.70%

Company Overview

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd designs, develops and supplies a portfolio of power semiconductors targeting various applications, including personal computers, flat-panel TVs, LED lighting, smartphones, battery packs, consumer and industrial motor controls and power supplies for TVs, computers, servers and telecommunications equipment. It generates revenue mainly from the sale of power semiconductors, consisting of power discretes and power ICs with a presence in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and other countries.