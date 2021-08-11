eBay Q2 Earnings On The Spotlight

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) fell 0.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.33% over the past year to $0.99, which beat the estimate of $0.95.

Revenue of $2,668,000,000 declined by 6.88% year over year, which missed the estimate of $3,000,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

eBay hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.ebayinc.com%2F&eventid=3195855&sessionid=1&key=04AD540E7131D3447CBDDB8FF0622AB1®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $74.13

52-week low: $45.36

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.49%

Company Profile

With $100 billion in marketplace gross merchandise volume, or GMV, generated in 2020, eBay's Marketplace facilitated more than 2% of the $4.3 trillion global online commerce market (based on eMarketer estimates). EBay's strategic priorities include revitalizing its Marketplace platform by emphasizing its unique product assortment and value proposition, improving the seller and buyer experience, utilizing structured data/artificial intelligence for listing searches, promoted listing advertising, and improving its mobile commerce capabilities. EBay partnered with Netherlands-based Adyen for payment intermediation beginning in 2018.