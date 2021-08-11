Recap: Avnet Q4 Earnings
Shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) moved higher by 0.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 75.00% over the past year to $1.12, which beat the estimate of $0.79.
Revenue of $5,227,000,000 up by 25.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,000,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Avnet hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Aug 11, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/avt/earnings/ip9M11.cfm
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $45.43
52-week low: $24.30
Price action over last quarter: down 4.53%
Company Overview
Avnet is a leading value-added distributor of electronic components. The company's customer base is composed of original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, electronic manufacturing services, or EMS, providers and original design manufacturers, or ODMs. The firm operates in two groups--electronic components and Farnell, the latter of which was acquired by Avnet in October 2016.
