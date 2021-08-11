Recap: Avnet Q4 Earnings

Shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) moved higher by 0.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.00% over the past year to $1.12, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $5,227,000,000 up by 25.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $5,000,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Avnet hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/avt/earnings/ip9M11.cfm

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $45.43

52-week low: $24.30

Price action over last quarter: down 4.53%

Company Overview

Avnet is a leading value-added distributor of electronic components. The company's customer base is composed of original equipment manufacturers, or OEMs, electronic manufacturing services, or EMS, providers and original design manufacturers, or ODMs. The firm operates in two groups--electronic components and Farnell, the latter of which was acquired by Avnet in October 2016.