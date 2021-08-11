 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hyzon Motors Stock Declines On Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 3:11pm   Comments
Share:
Hyzon Motors Stock Declines On Wider-Than-Expected Q2 Loss
  • Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ: HYZN) reported a loss per share of $(0.10) in the second quarter of FY21, missing the analyst consensus of $(0.08).
  • Loss from operations widened to $(9.27) million, and net loss deepened to $(9.7) million.
  • Operating expenses of $9.27 million comprised $3.5 million in research and development and $5.8 million in selling, general and administrative expenses.
  • The company held $32.4 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(8.6) million.
  • Last month, Hyzon Motors USA completed its planned business combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp.
  • Hyzon signed a trial agreement with Total Transport Services Inc (TTSI). It will provide a Class 8 heavy-duty fuel cell electric truck to TTSI for a 30-day trial in Q4.
  • Hyzon's fuel cell electric vehicles are now on the road in Rochester, NY. Hyzon Class 8 truck is planned to be at the Advanced Clean Technology Expo at the end of August 2021.
  • Outlook: Hyzon reaffirmed FY21 guidance, including 85 vehicles shipped globally. It expects the first vehicle revenues forecast to occur in Q3 2021.
  • Price Action: HYZN shares traded lower by 17.1% at $6.62 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HYZN)

Analyzing Hyzon Motors's Unusual Options Activity
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Understanding Hyzon Motors's Unusual Options Activity
Hydrogen On The Highway: Cummins And Air Products Plan Fleet Conversion
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com