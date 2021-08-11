 Skip to main content

Canada Goose Holdings Stock Falls After Wider-Than-Expected Q1 Loss
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 2:42pm   Comments
Canada Goose Holdings Stock Falls After Wider-Than-Expected Q1 Loss
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS) reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 115.7% year-on-year, to C$56.3 million.
  • Global e-Commerce revenue increased by 80.8% Y/Y.
  • DTC revenue grew 182.7% Y/Y, and wholesale revenue increased 196.6%.
  • Gross profit rose 539% Y/Y to C$30.7 million with a profit margin of 54.5%.
  • The operating loss expanded to C$(60.7) million. Non-IFRS Adjusted EBIT loss widened to C$(60.2) million.
  • The company held C$305.9 million in cash and equivalents as of June 27, 2021.
  • Net loss widened Y/Y to C$(56.7) million. Loss per share was C$(0.51) versus C$(0.46) last year.
  • Non-IFRS adjusted loss per share was C$(0.45) versus C$(0.35) last year.
  • Inventory was C$404.5 million as of June 27, 2021, compared to C$428.6 million as of June 28, 2020.
  • Outlook: Canada Goose has reiterated its FY22 outlook. It expected total revenue to exceed C$1 billion in FY22.
  • For Q2, it expects low double-digit Wholesale revenue growth and DTC revenue at roughly one and a half times last year’s level.
  • Price Action: GOOS shares traded lower by 12.3% at $39.0 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

