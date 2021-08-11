Inari Medical Plunged 15% After Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lifting FY21 Sales Guidance
- Inari Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: NARI) Q2 revenue was $63.5 million, more than doubled from $25.4 million in Q2 FY20, beating the consensus of $59.6 million.
- The growth was driven by continued U.S. commercial expansion and new product introductions.
- Gross margin expanded from 86.3% to 92.4%, primarily due to the impact of an idle capacity charge in Q2 FY20 of 2020 of $1.1 million, combined with the current quarter product mix and manufacturing efficiencies.
- Operating expenses increased to $54.5 million, from $22.5 million, led by higher personnel-related costs.
- Inari posted Q2 EPS of $0.07, a shift from a $(0.16) loss, but below the estimate of $0.08.
- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $176.1 million.
- The FDA cleared FlowSaver, enabling bloodless thrombectomy with the use of Triever Catheters.
- FY21 Guidance: Inari Medical has updated revenue guidance to $250 million - $255 million from the previous guidance of $240 million - $250 million.
- SVB Leerink maintained the Outperform rating on Inari Medical but lowered the price target to $110 from $126.
- Price Action: NARI shares closed down 15.53% at $71.10 on Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for NARI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2021
|SVB Leerink
|Maintains
|Outperform
|May 2021
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Buy
|May 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for NARI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
