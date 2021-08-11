 Skip to main content

Inari Medical Plunged 15% After Mixed Q2 Earnings, Lifting FY21 Sales Guidance
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 5:03pm   Comments
  • Inari Medical Inc's (NASDAQ: NARIQ2 revenue was $63.5 million, more than doubled from $25.4 million in Q2 FY20, beating the consensus of $59.6 million.
  • The growth was driven by continued U.S. commercial expansion and new product introductions.
  • Gross margin expanded from 86.3% to 92.4%, primarily due to the impact of an idle capacity charge in Q2 FY20 of 2020 of $1.1 million, combined with the current quarter product mix and manufacturing efficiencies.
  • Operating expenses increased to $54.5 million, from $22.5 million, led by higher personnel-related costs.
  • Inari posted Q2 EPS of $0.07, a shift from a $(0.16) loss, but below the estimate of $0.08.
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $176.1 million.
  • The FDA cleared FlowSaver, enabling bloodless thrombectomy with the use of Triever Catheters.
  • FY21 Guidance: Inari Medical has updated revenue guidance to $250 million - $255 million from the previous guidance of $240 million - $250 million.
  • SVB Leerink maintained the Outperform rating on Inari Medical but lowered the price target to $110 from $126.
  • Price Action: NARI shares closed down 15.53% at $71.10 on Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for NARI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform
May 2021Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuy
May 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NARI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

