Jerash Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) fell 0.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 142.86% over the past year to $0.17, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $29,889,000 higher by 59.77% year over year, which beat the estimate of $25,300,000.

Outlook

Jerash Holdings (US) hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Jerash Holdings (US) hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2207/42209

Technicals

52-week high: $8.27

Company's 52-week low was at $4.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.82%

Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc along with its subsidiaries is a manufacturer and exporter of customized, ready-made sport and outerwear from knitted fabric from its production facilities in Jordan. The company manufactures for retailers namely Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation, Philip-Van Heusen which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo etc. It derives its revenue from the manufacturing and sales of outerwear in the United States. The company's product offering consists of jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants and shorts made from knitted fabric.