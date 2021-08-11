Chipotle Mexican Grill: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 25.00% year over year to $0.05, which were in line with the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $14,414,000 decreased by 13.54% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $16,380,000.

Looking Ahead

Chipotle Mexican Grill hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Chipotle Mexican Grill hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $1912.75

52-week low: $1132.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.13%

Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is the largest fast-casual chain restaurant in the United States, with systemwide sales approaching $6 billion in 2020. The Mexican concept is entirely company-owned, with a footprint of 2,850 stores heavily indexed to the United States, though the firm maintains a small presence in Canada, the U.K., France, and Germany. Chipotle sells burritos, burrito bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and beverages, with a selling proposition built around competitive prices, high-quality food sourcing, speed of service, and convenience. The company generates its revenue entirely from restaurant sales and delivery fees.