APi Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of APi Gr (NYSE:APG) fell 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 3.13% over the past year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $978,000,000 up by 10.01% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $939,510,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg30.jsp&referrer=&eventid=3303564&sessionid=1&key=F831B4F02051AA0AF54667BF99578379®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $23.67

52-week low: $13.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 16.92%

Company Description

APi Group Corp operates in three areas including Industrial Services, Safety Services, and Specialty Services. Its Industrial Services segment provides variety of services to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution. This segment's services include oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and performing ongoing integrity management and maintenance. The Safety Services provides safety services in North America and Europe, focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems (fire protection solutions, HVAC and entry systems), including design, installation, inspection and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services provides a variety of infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant services.