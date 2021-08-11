 Skip to main content

Boyd Gaming: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 7:32am
Shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 260.61% over the past year to $0.53, which missed the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $444,643,000 rose by 4.26% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $430,790,000.

Guidance

Boyd Gaming hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Boyd Gaming hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $71.00

Company's 52-week low was at $25.53

Price action over last quarter: down 12.96%

Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates 28 wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has three reportable segments: Las Vegas Locals; Downtown Las Vegas; and Midwest & South.

 

Earnings News

