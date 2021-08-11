HyreCar Stock Plunges On Wider Than Expected Q2 Loss
- HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ: HYRE) reported a second-quarter revenue increase of 62% year-over-year to $9.1 million, beating the consensus of $8.94 million.
- The revenue increase was driven by rental days increasing by 44% to ~333,000 in the quarter.
- Adjusted loss per share widened to $(0.36) from $(0.10) in 2Q20, missed the consensus of $(0.12).
- The gross margin fell by 3,660 bps to 8.9%.
- The operating loss increased to $(9.33) million from $(3.86) million a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(7.12) million from $(1.69) million a year ago.
- HyreCar recorded a 49% Y/Y increase in new drivers to the platform. Commercial bookings represented more than 75% of all cars rented on the platform.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $24.9 million as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: HYRE shares are trading lower by 28.2% at $13.73 during the premarket session on Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Short Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas