 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Atotech Q2 Result Tops Consensus, Clocks 44% Revenue Growth, Raises FY21 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 9:29am   Comments
Share:
Atotech Q2 Result Tops Consensus, Clocks 44% Revenue Growth, Raises FY21 Guidance
  • Atotech Ltd (NYSE: ATCreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 44% year-on-year to $376.6 million beating the analyst consensus of $330.9 million.
  • Total organic revenue increased 32%. FX was a 9% tailwind, and palladium increased total revenue by 3%. Organic growth in chemistry revenue was 24%.
  • Segments and Margins: Electronics revenue increased 33% Y/Y to $248 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 70 bps to 34.3%.
  • General Metal Finishing revenue rose 71% Y/Y to $129 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by nearly 1,300 bps to 25.8%
  • Chemistry revenue expanded 36.6% Y/Y to $325.3 million, and Equipment revenue improved 125% Y/Y to $51.3 million.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA increased 63% Y/Y to $118 million, reflecting strong chemistry organic volume growth, stable pricing, and FX tailwinds. The margin expanded 370 bps to 31%, reflecting revenue recovery.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.29 beat the analyst consensus of $0.13.
  • Atotech held $249.4 million in cash and equivalents. It generated $36.8 million in operating cash flow during the six months ended Jun. 30.
  • MKS Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: MKSI) had agreed to acquire Atotech for $5.1 billion. The transaction is likely to complete in the Q4 of 2021.
  • Outlook: Atotech raised FY21 organic revenue growth to 13%-14% (prior 11%-13%).
  • The company raised the adjusted EBITDA outlook to $435 million - $450 million (prior $415 million - $435 million)
  • Price Action: ATC shares traded higher by 2.69% at $24.40 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATC)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 28, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 6, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 2, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2021
MKS Instruments To Acquire Atotech In Cash And Stock Deal Valued At $5.1B
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com