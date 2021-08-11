 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Wendy's Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 125.00% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $493,337,000 higher by 22.63% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $461,630,000.

Looking Ahead

Wendy's raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $0.72-$0.74 to $0.79-$0.81.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.irwendys.com%2F&eventid=3193848&sessionid=1&key=799558F5D396A309FC51959414B72A77&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $29.46

52-week low: $18.86

Price action over last quarter: down 2.18%

Company Profile

The Wendy's Co is a quick-service restaurant franchisor, operating restaurants under the brand name Wendy's. The company operates in three segments namely Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. Wendy's are known for its hamburger sandwiches in the United States and Canada. Other than sandwiches, their menu also offers chicken nuggets, chilli, French fries, baked potatoes, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kids' meals. Wendy's are also present in various other foreign countries and U.S. territories. Revenues are generated from sales at own restaurants as well as from franchise-related royalties, rents, and fees from Wendy's. The majority of the revenue is generated from Wendy's U.S. segment.

 

Related Articles (WEN)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mostly Lower; Inflation Data In Focus
5 Stocks To Watch For August 11, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2021
Tuesday's Market Minute: Fast Food Industry Pressures
This Week's Earnings Repertoire
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Wendy's
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com