OptiNose: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 21.43% year over year to ($0.44), which missed the estimate of ($0.43).

Revenue of $18,357,000 up by 78.71% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $17,400,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xw2dib2s

Price Action

52-week high: $7.04

Company's 52-week low was at $2.51

Price action over last quarter: down 15.02%

Company Description

OptiNose Inc is a US-based specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat, and allergy specialists. The lead product of the company, XHANCE nasal spray, which utilizes proprietary breath powered exhalation delivery system, to deliver a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. The XHANCE is able to deliver medication to the primary site of inflammation high and deep in the nasal passages in regions not adequately reached by intranasal steroids. The pipeline products of the company include XHANCE, OPN-300, OPN-021, and AVP-825.