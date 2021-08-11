 Skip to main content

Recap: Berkeley Lights Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Shares of Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 93.65% year over year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.24).

Revenue of $19,250,000 up by 82.14% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $19,640,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $90,000,000 and $100,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Aug 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w9r2st9s

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $113.53

Company's 52-week low was at $35.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.78%

Company Profile

Berkeley Lights Inc is a digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The Berkeley Lights platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. The Berkeley Lights Platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprised of proprietary consumables, including its OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and advanced application and workflow software. The company operates in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, with North America deriving nearly half of the revenue.

 

