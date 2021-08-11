 Skip to main content

5 Stocks To Watch For August 11, 2021

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 5:00am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion before the opening bell. eBay shares rose 0.1% to $ $67.40 in after-hours trading.
  • Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter on Tuesday. However, the company projects a decline in volumes for the current quarter. Coinbase shares rose 0.8% to $271.88 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) to have earned $0.18 per share on revenue of $461.63 million for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the opening bell. Wendys shares rose 0.1% to $22.05 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • fuboTV Inc. (NASDAQ: FUBO) reported stronger-than-expected sales for its second quarter. The company ended the second quarter with 681,271 subscribers, adding over 91,000 net new users in the second quarter. FuboTV said it expects Q3 revenue to come in a range of $140 million to $144 million, ahead of Street estimates of $126.9 million. The company sees subscribers hitting a range of 810,000 to 820,000 at the end of the third quarter. FuboTV shares jumped 12.1% to $32.10 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) to report a quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion after the closing bell. Nio shares rose 0.3% to $44.36 in after-hours trading.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

