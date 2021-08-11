 Skip to main content

ThredUp Reports Better-Than-Expected Q2 Earnings, Upbeat Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 5:44am   Comments
  • ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) reported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 26.7% year-on-year, to $59.96 million, beating the analyst consensus of $54.31 million.
  • The consignment revenue increased 39.2% Y/Y, and product revenue fell 8.5%.
  • Active Buyers grew 8% Y/Y to 1.34 million, and Orders improved 22% to 1.22 million.
  • Gross profit increased 33.7% Y/Y to $44.1 million with a 390 basis points expansion in profit margin to 73.6%.
  • The operating loss widened to $(13.9) million. The Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(9) million.
  • The company held $173.1 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Loss per share of $(0.15) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.17).
  • Outlook: ThredUp sees Q3 sales of $60 million - $62 million, versus the consensus of $57.36 million.
  • The company expects FY21 sales of $236 million - $241 million (prior $223 million - $229 million), versus the consensus of $226.35 million.
  • Price Action: TDUP shares closed lower by 6.66% at $21.43 on Tuesday.

