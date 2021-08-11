Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $23.14 million.

• Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $483.42 million.

• Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $27.52 million.

• IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $30.00 thousand.

• Americas Technology Acq (NYSE:ATA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $457.78 million.

• Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $12.83 million.

• BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• APi Gr (NYSE:APG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $939.51 million.

• Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.30 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $16.38 million.

• Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $311.66 million.

• Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $72.03 million.

• Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $30.22 million.

• iShares Gold Trust Shares of the iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $44.08 million.

• Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $23.43 million.

• AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $5.87 million.

• Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $17.09 million.

• Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $39.97 million.

• Atotech (NYSE:ATC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $330.92 million.

• Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.40 million.

• Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.75 million.

• New Gold (AMEX:NGD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $204.97 million.

• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $430.79 million.

• Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $287.10 million.

• PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $19.64 million.

• Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $99.63 million.

• Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $25.30 million.

• IT Tech Packaging (AMEX:ITP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $349.99 million.

• CAE (NYSE:CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $778.69 million.

• AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.80 million.

• Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.

• OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $17.40 million.

• Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $16.30 million.

• Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $461.63 million.

• SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $542.45 million.

• Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $219.35 million.

• CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Holley (NYSE:HLLY) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $310.00 million.

• Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Navidea Biopharmaceutical (AMEX:NAVB) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $637.99 million.

• AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $6.13 million.

• TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $6.31 million.

• Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $180.44 million.

• Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $89.15 million.

• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.73 million.

• Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.

• Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $18.60 million.

• VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $41.90 million.

• TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $21.94 million.

• Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $150.00 thousand.

• Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $650.00 thousand.

• Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $153.87 million.

• Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $170.05 million.

• Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $97.87 million.

• PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.

• Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $107.99 million.

• Stem (NYSE:STEM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $18.73 million.

• CTS (NYSE:CTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $370.59 million.

• Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $449.83 million.

• AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $640.53 million.

• Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $434.01 million.

• Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.

• Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.

• ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $74.30 million.

• BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $30.82 million.

• Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $56.49 million.

• BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $22.12 million.

• Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $19.07 million.

• Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.44 million.

• Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $740.66 million.

• MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $4.80 million.

• ETF Series Solutions Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSE:BNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $33.70 million.

• Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $61.70 million.

• Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $147.09 million.

• Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.97 million.

• NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.99 million.

• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $182.58 million.

• Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $233.24 million.

• Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $333.33 million.

• Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $10.04 million.

• Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $4.04 million.

• Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.

• Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $65.43 million.

• Contango Oil & Gas (AMEX:MCF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $62.50 million.

• GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $175.08 million.

• Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $149.07 million.

• Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $100.87 million.

• Alexco Resource (AMEX:AXU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.78 million.

• Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo (NYSE:PZA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.

• Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.44 million.

• Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $25.77 million.

• Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.92 million.

• Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.39 million.

• Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $21.10 million.

• Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $15.11 million.

• Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $208.14 million.

• MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.49 million.

• EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $798.56 million.

• Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $102.05 million.

• Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $313.60 million.

• Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $205.38 million.

• Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.00 billion.

• eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $170.30 million.

• CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.56 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.

• NIO (NYSE:NIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

• 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.