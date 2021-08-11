Earnings Scheduled For August 11, 2021
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Wireless Telecom Group (AMEX:WTT) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Tufin Software (NYSE:TUFN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $23.14 million.
• Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $483.42 million.
• Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $27.52 million.
• IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $30.00 thousand.
• Americas Technology Acq (NYSE:ATA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $457.78 million.
• Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $12.83 million.
• BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• APi Gr (NYSE:APG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $939.51 million.
• Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $50.30 million.
• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $16.38 million.
• Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $311.66 million.
• Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $72.03 million.
• Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $30.22 million.
• iShares Gold Trust Shares of the iShares Gold Trust (NYSE:IAU) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Centrais Eletricas (NYSE:EBR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.
• FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $44.08 million.
• Radius Global Infr (NASDAQ:RADI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $23.43 million.
• AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $5.87 million.
• Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $17.09 million.
• Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $39.97 million.
• Atotech (NYSE:ATC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $330.92 million.
• Olink Holding (NASDAQ:OLK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $16.40 million.
• Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.75 million.
• New Gold (AMEX:NGD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $204.97 million.
• Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $430.79 million.
• Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $287.10 million.
• PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $19.64 million.
• Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $99.63 million.
• Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $25.30 million.
• IT Tech Packaging (AMEX:ITP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $349.99 million.
• CAE (NYSE:CAE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $778.69 million.
• AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $4.80 million.
• Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $300.00 thousand.
• OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $17.40 million.
• Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $16.30 million.
• Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $461.63 million.
• SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $542.45 million.
• Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $219.35 million.
• CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Perma-Fix Envirn Servs (NASDAQ:PESI) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Holley (NYSE:HLLY) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• China Yuchai Intl (NYSE:CYD) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Intercorp Financial Servs (NYSE:IFS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $310.00 million.
• Consumer Pf Servs (NASDAQ:CPSS) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ:CSSE) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Navidea Biopharmaceutical (AMEX:NAVB) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• KE Holdings (NYSE:BEKE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $637.99 million.
• AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $6.13 million.
• TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.52 per share on revenue of $6.31 million.
• Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $180.44 million.
• Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $89.15 million.
• Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Avino Silver & Gold Mines (AMEX:ASM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $8.73 million.
• Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $200.00 thousand.
• Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $18.60 million.
• VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $41.90 million.
• TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $21.94 million.
• Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.63 per share on revenue of $150.00 thousand.
• Innovative Solutions (NASDAQ:ISSC) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $650.00 thousand.
• Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $153.87 million.
• Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $170.05 million.
• Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $97.87 million.
• PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $37.00 million.
• Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $107.99 million.
• Stem (NYSE:STEM) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $18.73 million.
• CTS (NYSE:CTS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $370.59 million.
• Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $449.83 million.
• AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $640.53 million.
• Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $434.01 million.
• Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.
• Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $74.30 million.
• BTRS Holdings (NASDAQ:BTRS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $30.82 million.
• Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $56.49 million.
• BM Technologies (AMEX:BMTX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $22.12 million.
• Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $19.07 million.
• Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $1.44 million.
• Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $740.66 million.
• MedAvail Holdings (NASDAQ:MDVL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $4.80 million.
• ETF Series Solutions Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSE:BNE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $33.70 million.
• Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Geovax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• American Well (NYSE:AMWL) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $61.70 million.
• Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $147.09 million.
• Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.97 million.
• NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $17.99 million.
• Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $182.58 million.
• Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $233.24 million.
• Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $333.33 million.
• Laird Superfood (AMEX:LSF) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $10.04 million.
• Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $4.04 million.
• Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.04 billion.
• Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $65.43 million.
• Contango Oil & Gas (AMEX:MCF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $62.50 million.
• GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $175.08 million.
• Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $149.07 million.
• Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $100.87 million.
• Alexco Resource (AMEX:AXU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $15.78 million.
• Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETFo (NYSE:PZA) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• VolitionRX (AMEX:VNRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $100.00 thousand.
• Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $2.44 million.
• Conifer Holdings (NASDAQ:CNFR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $25.77 million.
• Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $2.92 million.
• Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.39 million.
• Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $21.10 million.
• Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.
• ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $15.11 million.
• Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $208.14 million.
• MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.49 million.
• EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $798.56 million.
• Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $102.05 million.
• Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $313.60 million.
• Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $205.38 million.
• Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $5.00 billion.
• eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.
• Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $170.30 million.
• CACI International (NYSE:CACI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.56 per share on revenue of $1.57 billion.
• NIO (NYSE:NIO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.
• Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
• 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
• WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
