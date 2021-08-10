Airgain: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 150.00% year over year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $17,297,000 higher by 51.12% year over year, which missed the estimate of $18,310,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected to be between ($0.05) and ($0.05).

Q3 revenue expected between $15,000,000 and $17,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.airgain.com%2F&eventid=3190694&sessionid=1&key=17E647532C85F4382BFD9C68BD8737A9®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $29.50

52-week low: $12.25

Price action over last quarter: down 20.50%

Company Description

Airgain Inc is engaged in providing antenna technologies. These technologies can be used to enable performance wireless networking across devices and markets which include connected home, enterprise, automotive, and internet of things. It also provides solutions to complex radio frequency, engineering challenges, and improving wireless service that require higher throughput, broad coverage footprint, and carrier-grade quality. Geographically, it derives maximum revenue from China and also has a presence in Other Asia, North America, and Europe. The company products include Antenna Plus: Fleet, M2M, IoT Antennas, Carrier-Class Antenna, Embedded Antennas, and External Dipole Antennas.