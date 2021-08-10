The Hackett Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 550.00% over the past year to $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $73,197,000 higher by 38.76% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $65,280,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.28 and $0.30.

Q3 revenue expected between $66,000,000 and $68,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.thehackettgroup.com/events/

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $18.94

Company's 52-week low was at $11.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.24%

Company Profile

The Hackett Group Inc is an advisory firm. The company's offerings include executive advisory programs, benchmarking, business transportation, and technology advisory services. The company's executive and practices advisory programs offer performance metrics, peer-learning opportunities, and practice implementation practices. Benchmarking services help organizations measure and assess internal efficiency and effectiveness. The business transformation programs help customers develop strategies to improve performance. The company's technology advisory services help clients improve decision-making capabilities and deploy software applications. The Hackett Group generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.