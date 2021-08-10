Sientra: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 52.94% year over year to ($0.32), which missed the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $20,103,000 up by 61.50% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $20,680,000.

Guidance

Sientra hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $74,000,000 and $78,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Aug 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investors.sientra.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $9.14

52-week low: $3.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.37%

Company Profile

Sientra Inc is a part of the healthcare sector in the United States. Its business involves the provision of silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures. Its operating segments are Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands' OPUS, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM. The miraDry segment focuses on sales of the miraDry System and bioTips. Geographically, the firm generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.