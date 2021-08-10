 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vishay Precision Stock Gains On Strong Q2, Upbeat Q3 Outlook
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 3:02pm   Comments
Share:
Vishay Precision Stock Gains On Strong Q2, Upbeat Q3 Outlook
  • Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE: VPGreported second-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 27.3% year-on-year, to $75.34 million, beating the analyst consensus of $73.55 million.
  • Revenue from the Foil Technology Products segment increased 4.8%, the Force Sensors segment rose 93.1%, and Weighing and Control Systems gained 34.5%.
  • Gross profit rose 28.9% Y/Y to $29.8 million, and the profit margin expanded 50 basis points to 39.6%.
  • The operating margin was 6.5%, and operating income for the quarter rose 23.9% to $4.9 million.
  • The company held $73.5 million in cash and equivalents as of July 3, 2021.
  • Cash from operating activities amounted to $6.8 million with an adjusted free cash flow of $4.2 million.
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.49 beat the analyst consensus of $0.34.
  • "Given our strong cash from operations and solid balance sheet, we continue to look for additional strong, profitable businesses such as DTS to add to our portfolio," said CEO Ziv Shoshani.
  • Outlook: Vishay Precision expects Q3 net revenues of $81 million - $87 million, versus the consensus of $75.15 million.
  • Price Action: VPG shares are trading higher by 7.71% at $39.24 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (VPG)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Vishay Precision Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2021
Vishay Precision Group's Earnings: A Preview
Looking Into Vishay Precision Group's Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings Long Ideas News Guidance Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com